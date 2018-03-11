Katie Price offered her mother a lung after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The 39-year-old former glamour model was distraught when she found out her mum Amy had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a type of chronic lung disease which causes a progressive and irreversible decline in lung function - last year and immediately offered to donate one of her healthy lungs in a bid to prolong her life.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, Amy said: ''I said no, you're not going to do that. You've got to think if, by any chance, it went wrong, who's going to look after your kids? You've got to think about your children, not me, and what's going to happen to them. Of course, I was so touched at her offer.

''But Kate is my child, not the other way around. I have to protect her. So there will be no lung transplant from Kate. I can't allow it.''

Around the same time her mum was diagnosed with the condition, Katie also had to cope with the discovery that her husband Kieran Hayler had been cheating on her again and the emotional turmoil took its toll on her health.

So the mother-of-five took the decision to get professional medical help.

She revealed: ''For ages lots of things were building up and my mum's thing was the top of it and me being me I just don't want to be a burden on anyone. But I watched myself back [on 'Loose Women'] I thought, 'Oh my god, I think I better go and see a doctor to talk about this.' So I did go and see the doctor even though I was a bit worried in case they told me that something was wrong with me. But they told me that everything had just built up because I have so much going on and it was the best thing I ever did, I sat there for two hours and got everything off my chest that's been going on with Kieran and my mum, the court case everything that I had and it was so nice it just feels as though a weight has been lifted from, my shoulders.

''I was embarrassed, I thought, 'I don't need to go to a doctor.' But it was so good, I didn't know how I was going to cope with my mum's illness. But I thought, 'You know what Kate, just go.' ''

Katie will continue seeing a therapist to help her come to terms with the fact that her beloved mother Amy is going to die.

She said: ''It was the best thing I did, what it is going to do is that I'm going to learn to cope with my mum's [death] before she goes. I'm going to go until my mum goes to keep me strong.''

And Katie's doctor has also recommended that she makes more time for herself and not spend all her hours working or caring for her family, which includes kids Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, Princess, 10, Jett, four, and Bunny, three.