Katie Price won't be marrying Kris Boyson any time soon.

The 40-year-old former glamour model has recently struck up a romance with the fitness instructor after splitting from third husband Kieran Hayler but though they are very happy, the 'Loose Women' panelist - who was previously married to Peter Andre and Alex Reid - has no plans to walk down the aisle again.

In an interview with OK! magazine, she said: ''I'm not even divorced yet! Look, he's definitely not going to be another Mr. Price.

''But along with my close family and friends, he's one of the people who makes me very happy. I love being in his company.''

However, Katie - who has Harvey, 16, with ex-boyfriend Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and 10-year-old Princess with Peter, and Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with Kieran - is keen to get married again in the future.

Asked where she sees herself at 50, she said: ''With more kids and married. I'd like at least two more kids. Happily married would be a nice change!''

And next time she does tie the knot, Katie plans to do things more traditionally and will be more ''serious'' about the vows.

She said: ''Next time I'd actually take their surname and make sure it's real. I would do it in a church it would be traditional and I would take their name so it felt more real. With me and Pete, it was all magazines and TV, Alex was just a rebound relationship and Kieran was on a beach within five weeks and he just wrecked the relationship straight away. I don't think any of them deserved for me to take their surname really. I should have taken [marriage] more seriously. Actually, they should have taken it more seriously to.''