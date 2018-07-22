Katie Price isn't in a rush to marry her new boyfriend Kris Boyson.

The 40-year-old reality star recently split from third husband Kieran Hayler, and has said she wants to take her time with her new beau, as she has other things to think about - such as the health of her mother, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - before she looks at settling down.

She said: ''I'm not rushing into nothing. Turning 40 means that I've done a lot of thinking and that I'm just doing things normal.

''So there are no babies, there's no getting married quick, there's no rush. I've got a lot to sort out in my life - my mum's my priority with her illness, and I want to make sure the kids are in a good place because obviously a break-up affects them all.

''It's just unfortunate that I've got a husband who, because we've separated, is causing me issues.''

But 29-year-old Kris is definitely leaving his mark on Katie, as she's even said the film crew who follow her around for her reality show 'Katie Price: My Crazy Life' are fond of her new beau.

She added: ''Well, the film crew like him because he puts me in my place. I can't walk all over him, can't get him round my finger. He's not a drinker, he doesn't take drugs ... his whole life is health and fitness.''

The star - who has 16-year-old son Harvey from a romance with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from her former marriage to Peter Andre, and Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with Kieran - is keeping her cards close to her chest when it comes to love, though.

When asked if she thinks she's in love with Kris, Katie told Fabulous magazine: ''I'm not telling. Put it this way: he's definitely come at the right time.''

Her comments come after she recently revealed her mother Amy is a huge fan of Kris, because he ''ticks all the boxes''.

Katie said: ''He ticks every box my mum has wanted. Because she said 'Before I die, I want to make sure this and that'. And he ticks every box for my mum. He's got a job, he's got his own business. You know I have this issue about people paying for me, we had this issue so I have to let him buy me dinner. He takes me away and he'll put me on a pedestal, and no-one's ever done that.''