Katie Price is ''absolutely devastated'' about the death of her dog Queenie.

The 39-year-old star is mourning the loss of her pet pooch, who passed away after being run over by a ''heartless delivery driver''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm absolutely Devastated heartbroken my faithful loving family dogs life Queenie has been shortened as she was killed by a heartless delivery driver who ran into our dog seeing her struggle and drove off without telling us and left her to die very disappointed a human being can be this heartless ! Security cameras show this and we have reported to police ! DEVASTATED is a understatement. RIP Queenie ... I'll miss her so much ... Sooo gutted I've lost Queenie ! (sic)''

Fans flooded Katie's Instagram account, posting condolence messages to the animal lover.

One wrote: ''So so sorry! That's beyond disgusting...abhorrent behaviour on the delivery drivers part! The POS could've at least taken her & rushed her to an emergency vets or even the PDSA! (sic)''

Whilst another added: ''that is horrific! I am so so sorry, what an awful thing to happen. I hope it keeps the delivery driver up at night that he didn't even have the heart to stop and try to help! (sic)''

And a third shared: ''This is so heart breaking I can't even begin to imagine!! why is the world full of such evil. I hope who ever had the heart(or lack of one) to do such a thing feels absolutely awful and pays for what they have done and caused your family! I just can't understand how anybody can be so cruel! so sorry for your loss of Queenie, what a beautiful girl (sic)''