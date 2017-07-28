Katie Price loves Kieran Hayler with ''all her heart and soul''.

The 39-year-old star told her husband how much he meant to her as the pair renewed their vows on the beach in the Maldives.

In scenes from her reality show, 'Katie Price: My Crazy Life', Katie said: ''You are the only man who has properly respected and loved me ... Even if I don't show it, I appreciate everything you do for your family. I love you with all my heart and soul.''

And Kieran added: ''Kate we have had so many memories together. These four years we have together, have been the best of my life ... The family we have built together has made me more mature. You know you can trust me more than ever. I love you with all my heart.''

The whole ceremony was organised by Kieran.

Katie's son Junior revealed: ''Kieran organised everything he was a true gentleman to mum. She loved it.''

And explaining why he decided to have the ceremony, Kieran added: ''It was my way of saying get that wedding ring back on your finger ... She's mine. There's no p***ing off anywhere now.''

Meanwhile, Katie - who shares Bunny, two, and Jett, three, with Kieran, Princess, 10, and Junior, 12, with her ex-husband Peter Andre and Harvey, 15, from her relationship with Dwight Yorke - previously she would like to renew their wedding vows ''every other year''.

When asked if the pair - who tied the knot in 2013 - are planning to renew their vows again, Katie said: ''It's a good excuse for a party and to get together with friends.

''I want to do it this year but I haven't got time because of work. I'm going to miss wearing another dress, though.''

Kieran added: ''I don't think we'll do it every year, but perhaps every other year?''