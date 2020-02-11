Katie Price is reportedly looking for a new nanny on Instagram.

The 40-year-old star - who was declared bankrupt last year - is said to have enlisted her makeup artist Zoe James to help her find some childcare for her brood after falling out with her last three helpers.

Over the weekend, Zoe posted: ''Any qualified child minders/nannys please DM me. Has to have driving licence.''

As reported by The Sun Online, she later revealed the live-in job would be for five children and based near Brighton.

Katie's kids Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, have recently been spending more time with their dad, her first husband Peter Andre, whilst the former glamour model shares custody of Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with her former partner Kieran Hayler.

Her 17-year-old son Harvey - whose dad is retired Manchester United soccer player Dwight Yorke - is in residential care during the week.

Katie wants her children to spend more time with her now that she is back at her East Sussex home after months of renovations on the £2 million mansion.

A source said: ''Katie is really hoping she has turned a corner in her life now and is so happy about getting to keep the house.

''She plans to keep on top of things and wants the kids to stay with her more now.

''She wants to get an amazing nanny who can help her and make sure everything is perfect when they visit.''

Meanwhile, last week Katie revealed she and Kieran would be divorced ''in a matter of days'', two years after they split.

She praised her ex for making their split as ''amicable'' as possible, and wished him a ''happy future'' with his girlfriend Michelle Pentecost.

Writing on her Instagram story, she said: ''Finally me and Kieran will be divorved in next few days and how amicable it has been and respect he is the first man not wanting anything from our divorce and wish him a happy future with Michell and now I'm free and will never give up that happy fairytale ending of one day getting married and having my family unit I desire (sic)''