Katie Price is looking for an American surrogate to have her next baby.

The 39-year-old doesn't think her family is complete, despite having five kids, and after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year she is searching for another woman to carry a child for her.

And Katie is letting her marriage problems with husband Kieran Hayler - who she recently caught cheating again - derail her search for a suitable surrogate.

In an interview at BUILD in London on Friday (20.10.17), she said: ''I am going to get a surrogate - I'm looking for a surrogate at the moment in America because I want another baby but I don't want to carry one at the moment.''

Making a joke of her marital situation, she added: ''Well ... you need a man to carry one, you know.''

Katie - who has Harvey, 15, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from her marriage to Peter Andre and - admits the past six weeks have some of the toughest of her life due to the avalanche of bad news and drama she has had to endure.

Katie admits the biggest ''shock'' was when her mother Amy discovered she has the lung disease Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a condition which is incurable, and she still hasn't fully come to terms with Amy's diagnosis yet.

The 'Loose Women' star said: ''The past six weeks, I obviously lost a baby, found out my husband was cheating, then I found out that mum was dying of IPF, which is an incurable lung disease. With my mum that was a massive shock to me. I said to my mum, can't I give you one of my lungs? She said 'well no you've got your kids, don't be silly'. But then I'm like, you're my mum. So we're researching all avenues.''