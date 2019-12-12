Katie Price has joined the search for the next hunk to join The Dreamboys.

The 41-year-old television personality will sit on the judging panel during the male stripping group's first ever auditions, which will be held live in London on Saturday (14.12.19).

Speaking about her new role, Katie said in a statement: ''I am so excited to be joining the judging panel for what looks set to be the ultimate XXX-Factor! I've been a big fan of The Dreamboys for years and love their cheeky charm, so helping to shape the new set of recruits will be so much fun.

''I can't wait to see what the stripping hopefuls have in store and I'll be watching closely to see if they have what it takes to join the UK's most famous male strip group. When it comes to spotting a stripping star, I'll be looking for them to have rhythm and charisma - a six pack helps too! I'm ready for whatever these boys can bring to the floor!''

The businesswoman will be joined on the panel by 'Love Island' star Michael Griffiths, who will be picking up tips from the hunky hopefuls ahead of him joining The Dreamboys on their nationwide tour next year.

The Dreamboys live auditions are set to take place at the group's iconic LondClub, and ticket holders will be treated to an official Dreamboys London nightclub show after the auditions have concluded.

Fans can purchase tickets for the one-off event at https://shop.dreamboys.co.uk/special-events, where they cost £60 per person for the auditions and the official show, or £30 to watch the auditions only.

Tickets also include a glass of prosecco, a photo with the boys themselves, a chance to get your hands on the 2020 Dreamboys calendar, and a goody bag from MaceyMay brimming with cheeky treats.