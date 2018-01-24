Katie Price has joined a dating app - seemingly confirming that her marriage to Kieran Hayler is over.

The 39-year-old beauty discovered last August that her third husband had been cheating on her with their children's nanny, a revelation which left her heartbroken as the former stripper had undergone counselling for sex addiction after having affairs with two of Katie's close friends.

Although she ended their four-year union, Kieran continued to live with Katie and their kids Jett, four, and Bunny, three, and her other offspring, Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, a the family home sparking hopes they may be able to save their marriage.

However, on the episode of 'Loose Women' which aired on Wednesday (24.01.18) Katie's fellow panellist Stacey Solomon, 28, spilled that she had set up an online profile for the ex-glamour model on an online dating site.

Katie admitted she'd been ''swiping'' through men on the app but admitted she wasn't enjoying searching for guys on the Internet so far.

She said: ''I'm actually bored of swiping. No-one has caught my attention.''

Stacey - who is dating Joe Swash - insisted that Katie is ''too fussy'' and told her friend that her ''net's too small''.

But Katie - who was previously married to pop star Peter Andre and cage fighter Alex Reid - confessed she didn't feel ready to move on to a new guy just yet.

She said: ''I'm quite old fashioned me. I couldn't just meet someone on there. I want to meet someone organically.''

Katie has also been trying to come to terms with her mother Amy being diagnosed with the terminal illness Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) - a build up of scar tissue on the lungs that causes the organs to stiffen make it difficult for the sufferer to inhale oxygen.

She has been seeing a therapist to help her come to terms with her mum's illness because she knows her parent is getting progressively ''worse'' and won't get better.