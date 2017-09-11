Katie Price is joining a dating app.

The 39-year-old former glamour model split from third husband Kieran Hayler last month after four years of marriage following her discovery he had cheated on her with their nanny, and she is wasting no time in moving on as she's planning to turn to technology to find a new man.

She tweeted: ''Onwards and upwards! The girls are telling me to get on Huggle. Gonna give it a go! It's my new approach lol xx (sic)''

The app brings people together by matching users through the places they have visited, as well as common interests.

However, the 'Loose Women' panellist's decision has caused concern for her fans, who feel she ought to be single and focus on getting over Kieran.

One wrote: ''I reckon take some time and be by yourself for a while, it's the best thing that I did, you need time to heal.''

Another posted: ''Katie I'm a fan but calm down! Enjoy being single and spend more time with the kids rather than jumping straight into things.''

And a third wrote: ''Take a man break that's my advice you have beautiful friends and family plenty of time for a man if and when a good one comes along xxxx.''

Meanwhile, Katie - who has children Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from previous relationships and Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with Kieran - has pulled out of an upcoming charity boxing event that would have seen her taking on Bianca Gascoyne.

Organisers Boxing With The Stars shared a poster on Twitter which still featured Katie, prompting her to retweet it and write: ''I'm on poster but I am NOT fighting anyone I pulled out.(sic)''

A spokesperson for the event - which will also see the likes of Dan Osborne, Wayne Bridge and MC Harvey get into the ring - later confirmed Katie's decision.

They told The Sun Online: ''We are sad that Katie will no longer be fighting for Boxing with the Stars on Friday 13th October. We wish Katie the best of luck in her future projects, and we are now searching for a female celebrity opponent to fight against Bianca Gascoigne.''