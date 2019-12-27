Katie Price finds it ''hard'' to spend Christmas Day (25.12.19) without her children.

The 41-year-old media personality co-parents her brood - including Harvey, 18, whom she has with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with Peter Andre, and Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with Kieran Hayler - with their respective fathers, and has lamented having to spend Christmas without her children, as they spent the special day with their dads instead.

Katie only had Harvey at home with her on Christmas Day this year, as Junior and Princess spent the day with Peter, whilst Jett and Bunny stayed with Kieran.

But the beauty only had to spend one day without her brood, as Junior and Princess returned home on Boxing Day (26.12.19) to spend time with Katie, as well as her mother Amy Price, who has been battling lung cancer.

Alongside a picture of herself with Junior and Princess, Katie wrote on Instagram: ''Boxing Day is all about chilling with the family. Anybody who co-parents, knows how hard it is when it's not your turn to have them on Christmas Day, but we've more than made up for it today! (sic)''

The star also shared a snap which featured her kids with her mother, which was captioned: ''Family is everything.''

Meanwhile, Katie's friend Kerry Katona recently extended an invitation to the star to spend Christmas at her house, alongside her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney, her mother Sue Katona, and her own five children, Molly, 18, Lilly-Sue 16, Heidi, 12, Max, 11, and five-year-old DJ.

Kerry offered a space at her dinner table after the 'Loose Women' star was recently declared bankrupt, because she wants to be there for her pal after Katie was supportive of her during her turbulent marriage to third husband George Kay, who died from a drugs overdose earlier this year.

The Atomic Kitten singer said: ''It's hard to tie her down - you can send her a million texts and she never replies until she wants something. That's how she is.

''But Kate is my friend and although we haven't seen each other in a while, we'll always be there for each other. I'd never want to see her out on her a**e. I know I can call her up tomorrow and say, 'Kate, I need somewhere to stay.'

''When I was going through a difficult time with George one night, I rang Kate. She said, 'Get in the car and come and stay here right now.' So if she needed somewhere to stay, of course she could stay with me for Christmas - I'll take her in and all the kids.''