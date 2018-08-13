Katie Price is trying to sell her customised pink horse box.

The 41-year-old former glamour model managed to avoid bankruptcy last week after she promised to pay off all her debts within 12 weeks and, in a bid to scrape together as much cash as she can, she's put her bright animal transporter up for sale.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, only one person has been interested in the horse box but the sale fell flat on its face when he reportedly offered £90,000 - over £300,000 less than what she paid for it when she bought it several years ago.

A source told the publication: ''The horsebox is probably worth about £150,000 now but they know she is desperate. You can't blame them for trying to get a good deal on it. It was worth around £400,000 when she bought it but like much of what she owns it has plummeted in value.''

That's not the only thing Katie has tried to flog as she's also had to sell her farm animals.

The extent of Katie's money woes came to light last month when it was reported that she had fallen £100,000 in mortgage arrears on her West Sussex mansion after her minimal income failed to cover the £10,000 a month repayments.

It's believed the television star - who has kids Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and Bunny, four, from three different relationships - spent her entire £45 million fortune on cosmetic surgery, spontaneous holidays and a £1million farm.

However, she managed to avoid bankruptcy last week when her team submitted proposals on her behalf for an individual voluntary agreement (IVA) - meaning she has three months to prove she can clear her debts otherwise she will rick losing everything.