Katie Price has insisted her marriage with Kieran Hayler is over, after he posted a video of the two together.

The 39-year-old glamour model announced she had split from her third husband last week, after he admitted to having a year-long affair with their childrens' nanny, but after the 30-year-old hunk shared a clip insinuating the pair are back together Katie decided to put any rumours to rest and confirmed the footage is ''fake'' and they are no longer an item.

The busty blonde - who has children Harvey, 15, from a previous relationship, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with her ex-husband Peter Andre, as well as Jett, three, and two-year-old Bunny with Kieran - tweeted: ''My heart is broken , Kieran's video is fake to make it look like I'm not serious! my story in @TheSunday_Sun is totally TRUE ..it's over (sic).''

The 'Loose Women' panellist had previously forgiven Kieran after he had cheated on her with her best friend back in 2014, but she has now insisted that he has had his last chance.

Speaking previously about her decision to call time on their four-year relationship, she said: ''I was gutted. For a year I was basically paying her to f*** my husband. Kieran told me they were f***ing all over my house for a year.

''They had sex everywhere except in our bedroom, they even did it in the kids' bathroom. When I confronted him he denied it at first, even when I said she'd admitted it. I was crying, asking, 'How could you do this to me again?''

The star has revealed she had her ''suspicions'' Kieran was being unfaithful, and it wasn't until she checked his emails she realised he was up to ''his old tricks'' again.

She said: ''Obviously I'd begun to have suspicions, which is why I'd checked Kieran's emails. People had suggested to me that he may be up to his old tricks and, as a self-defence mechanism, I'd been flirting with some guys .

''Earlier in the year he'd slipped up a few times and I'd caught him out ... I still felt really insecure. It was messing with my head. Deep down, I think I knew what was going on but just couldn't face it. After I realised what was going on, I was all over the place. I have to say I fell off the wagon in spectacular style.''