Katie Price ''doesn't give a s**t'' what her critics have to say about her parenting skills.

The 39-year-old former glamour model recently came under fire for letting her two-year-old daughter Bunny drink juice from a beaker - sparking fears she was damaging the toddler's teeth by overloading her with sugar - but she's adamant she'll never take any of the negative remarks to heart because she knows her children are ''happy'' with the laid-back life they lead.

In an interview with the new issue of Now magazine, she explained: ''My kids are dirty, they're feral, they're very happy and they enjoy life. I do not give a s**t what anybody says about my mothering skills. If anyone wants to complain about how I raise my kids, then they need to get a life.''

Katie's kids - Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, whom she has from past relationships and Jett, three, and Bunny with her current husband Kieran Hayler - have grown up in the spotlight and have no qualms embarrassing the 'Loose Women' panellist in front of the cameras.

She said: ''My kids are used to TV and showing me up all the time. They're very good at having banter during filming [of her new reality TV show 'My Crazy Life'.] But if you keep watching, you'll see how they really feel about it [her new single 'I Got U' that Princess said ''broke'' her eardrums].''

And, although she's got her hands full with her brood, her farm and her career, the blonde bombshell is hoping to add even more children to her family and is looking into surrogacy.

She said recently: ''As many as I can have. Then I want to do other things like adoption.

''I just want a big family, to never stop. I love it. I walk into the house and there are loads of kids - I don't know any different. It just works. I'll only stop when I'm ready.''