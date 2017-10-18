Katie Price will never reveal the identity of the celebrity who raped her.

The 39-year-old star revealed in 2009 that she had been sexually assaulted by a well-known person, but has vowed she will not name the guy who committed the crime because she doesn't want the ''drama''.

She said: ''I was raped by a celebrity but no, I'll never name him, I just don't want the drama.

''I don't even know if he knows that I've spoken about him, I doubt he does.''

Katie also weighed in on the recent Harvey Weinstein accusations, which has seen the Hollywood producer accused of sexually assaulting a number of women.

She added to The Sun Online: ''I don't know much about the Harvey Weinstein case, but he'll go down for it.''

While Katie hasn't named her attacker, she once admitted she told her ex-husband Peter Andre what had happened to her before she met and married the 'Mysterious Girl' singer.

Her family and some close friends were aware what she had been through at the time.

Speaking about the 2009 incident, a pal previously said: ''She told how he became violent towards her after not getting his way.

''At one point he made a move for her throat. It sounded terrible.

''At the time she was too scared to report it.''

In September 2009, Katie - who has children Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, Princess, 10, Jett, four, and three-year-old Bunny - was said to be ''hugely relieved'' after police confirmed they wouldn't be investigating her claims.

A Surrey Police spokesman said at the time: ''Surrey Police treats all reports of sexual offences very seriously and investigates them thoroughly, encouraging anyone who may have been a victim to come forward and providing specialist officers to support them.

''Based on our inquiries and the lack of substantiated information - particularly around locations and dates of any allegations - we have recorded an incident, but due to its very historic nature we are dependent on Miss Price's co-operation to formally record a crime and continue any investigation.

''Should any new information come to light, it will be diligently investigated and this position may be reviewed.

''A Surrey Police spokesman said the situation could change if new information came to light.''