Katie Price wishes she could spend ''all'' of her time at the Priory.

The 41-year-old star attended the well-known hospital after a turbulent 2018, which featured heartache, court cases and financial issues, all of which led to her developing post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Katie - who claims to have had ''severe PTSD because I couldn't cope with all the s**t that was going on'' - has recommended therapy to anyone else going through similar struggles.

She shared: ''I'm just lucky that I've got such good family. I'm the warrior, the survivor. I got through it and now I can put up with anything.

''F**king hell, if I didn't break then, I never will. I know I'm in the public eye but that means s**t. I'm still a human being. I'm not a robot.''

Kate previously admitted to hitting ''rock bottom'' last year.

But the controversial star now feels refreshed and ready to return to the spotlight.

Of her experience at the Priory, she told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''It's amazing. I wish everyone could go. I'd love to be in there all the time.

''I think a lot of people missed me [when she finished her treatment] because I brightened it up. I'd try and be a joker in there so it wasn't all morbid. That's just the way I am.

''Some people were so down they wouldn't mutter a word, but I got a smile from them because I like to bring people out of their shells. I bring out the best in people.''

Katie explained that a series of dramatic events led to her reaching an all-time low in her life.

She recalled: ''I found out my mum was terminally ill, then I caught Kieran [Hayler, 32, her husband] with the nanny. Then I had a kidnap threat with Harvey [Katie's 17-year-old disabled son].

''Then there was commotion outside my house and I realised one of my horses had escaped and he had to get shot on the road. And around the same time my German Shepherd got run over and killed on my driveway by a takeaway delivery driver, and they've not even said sorry.

''Then my other horse had to be put down all of a sudden because he got arthritis. Then I had the carjacking incident in South Africa at gunpoint. Then I caught Kieran messaging two other girls. And he was causing trouble between me and Pete [Andre, 46, her first husband].''