Katie Price doesn't like Kim Kardashian West's ''big bum''.

The 38-year-old TV personality has revealed she isn't an admirer of Kim's curvaceous derrière after un-airbrushed photos of the reality star wearing a bikini while on holiday in Mexico were recently published.

Katie explained: ''I don't like big bums, so that's not for me. But a lot of the young girls they look online and you know they do airbrush pictures, when I do my photo calls they are un-airbrushed - it is what it is.''

The former glamour model - who is famous for her surgically-enhanced figure - insisted doesn't ask for her own pictures to be retouched.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Katie said: ''I stand there and do my press calls and say, 'This is me'. Even if people do slate me saying I'm face-tuned or whatever, so what, I can still stand there in my underwear or in next to nothing and know that I don't look different to the picture.''

Katie said photo filters represent ''the way forward'', but she also urged people to maintain realistic expectations about their own appearance.

She said: ''People have to remember that everyone is born different shapes and sizes and try not to be something you're not, you've got to be realistic.

''I know in my head how I wanna look and that's to get back in my old jeans size, and believe me, when I do I'll put it up.''

Meanwhile, Katie admitted in September last year to having undergone as many as 11 boob jobs in the space of 12 months.

She shared: ''I'm having surgery because I want my boobs to look good for this polo event. I haven't actually had them done that many times but this past year, eleven times.''