Katie Price has revealed she ''didn't enjoy'' her £1 million wedding to Peter Andre because she was suffering from ''postnatal depression''.

The former glamour model tied the knot with the singer - who she met and fell in love with when they both appeared on reality TV show 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' - in September 2005 in a lavish ceremony at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, Southern England.

The ceremony took place just a few months after Katie gave birth to her and Pete's first child, son Junior, and she has admitted she was dealing with the symptoms of postnatal depression on the day and struggled to have a good time.

Katie also revealed the nuptials cost a fortune to stage, but she didn't pay a penny because she had signed a lucrative deal with OK! magazine for it to be featured in the publication's pages, something that also detracted from the day itself.

The 38-year-old star made the confession during a panel discussion on 'Loose Women' about Pippa Middleton's imminent wedding to James Matthews which is costing a reputed £250,000.

Katie said: ''My wedding to Peter cost £1 million. I didn't enjoy it at all, for starters, I had postnatal depression. I didn't actually see half of it. Because we did it for a magazine I wasn't allowed to be in certain places in case someone got a picture ... I had to do photos for the mags and didn't see the wedding at all. I enjoyed marrying Pete but I didn't get to enjoy the wedding.

''We had the carriage, we had the tunnel, special carpet, pink lighting. The people bought bags and bags of Swarovski diamonds and were just scattering them everywhere. It was ridiculous.''

Katie divorced Peter, 44, in September 2009 and she has gone on to wed again on two other occasions; firstly to cage fighter Alex Reid for less than a year from February 2010 to January 2011 and then to current spouse Kieran Hayler.

Katie and Kieran's big day - which took place at the Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort and Spa in the Bahamas in January 2013 - was far more modest than hers and Pete's and she loved every minute of it.

She said: ''Obviously I've had a few more weddings since! That wedding only cost about ten grand (£10,000). We went away, we invited everyone to every part of the day, people watched us get married then we went straight in to the entertainment.''