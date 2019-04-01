Katie Price thinks her body is ''disgusting''.

The 40-year-old former glamour model - who has five children, Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny, from previous relationships - has gained 11kg and developed cellulite and ''dimples down there'' and hates looking in the mirror.

She said: ''I'm normally 52kg, now I'm 63kg. I've never, ever, ever had to worry before.

''Everyone used to say, 'You wait till you get to 40 - it'll all change' and I said, 'Nah, I just eat what I want.'

But overnight it's just changed. I've got dimples here and there. I have put on weight and I look disgusting at the moment.

''It's going to change.''

And asked what she sees when she looks in the mirror, Katie told 'Loose Women': ''My mum.

''Cellulite, I've got dimples down there, you guys must have seen pictures of my in my bikini.''

While the reality star has joined a gym in a bid to combat her weight gain, she hasn't actually used the workout facilities yet.

She admitted: ''I need to go to the gym now, I've signed up but I've just been going for the spa.''

Though she's unhappy with her weight at the moment, Katie is feeling like much more of a ''free spirit'' following a difficult 2018.

She said: ''I feel like more of a free spirit again. Things are so different. Last year was the worst ever but you can get through it, especially this mental health stuff everyone is talking about.''

Last week, Katie sparked speculation she had forgiven Jane Pountney, her former best friend who had an affair with her then-husband Kieran Hayler, after posting a string of quotes on Instagram about forgiveness.

While the blonde beauty insisted Jane wasn't the target of her messages, she admitted she is looking back on the past differently.

She said: ''I didn't name the person because that's for me to know. I would never - it's not I'd never forgive and forget, you learn to deal with things. There's stuff I want to go back and address just for my own head.

''Last year I had such a bad year but this is going so well I've had time to think about things and I don't want to hold grudges, it came make you ill.''

Asked if she was talking about Jane, she said: ''No. But that that person knows who it is. I want to keep it private.''