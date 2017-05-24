Katie Price has admitted she has to know ''everything'' about the men she dates and when she starts a new relationship she becomes a sleuth.
Katie Price has to know ''everything'' about her partner - even if it ''winds'' her up when she discovers the intimate details of their sexual history.
The 39-year-old former glamour model was discussing a new dating app called 'Gatsby' on ITV's 'Loose Women' on Wednesday (24.05.17), which conducts background checks on would-be suitors who are signed up to its service.
Katie - who has two ex-husbands, Peter Andre and Alex Reid, and a string of former lovers including Dane Bowers, Dwight Yorke, Danny Cipriani and Gareth Gates among others - told her fellow panellists that she when she gets together with a new man she has to find out every detail about their past, in particular who their exes are.
She said: ''I'm like a detective I want to know what girlfriends they've had, what they've done sexually, their past, their jobs, I want to know everything - I don't know why. Sometimes it winds me up but I have to know.''
Each month this new app re-scans the backgrounds of its users and permanently blocks those who have had a conviction and stops them from joining the site - in a bid to keep its users safer whilst online dating.
Katie - whose current husband is ex-stripper Kieran Hayler, with whom she has two sons, Jett, three, and two-year-old daughter Bunny - doesn't think she has been a very good romantic sleuth as so many of her relationships have failed.
The mother-of-five said: ''I love to do the detective - I want to know everything, especially more now because in the past if I'd done my homework before then maybe I'd not be in the situation I have been in!''
But she revealed she wouldn't want anyone to find out the ''sides'' of her that she claims, remain secret.
She explained: ''I think these days, I wouldn't want anyone to Google me because although everyone will thing my life is out there ... I have actually got sides about me that they don't know, there's a lot, you'd be surprised. You didn't know I was a dart expert did you? I'm amazing at darts.''
The 'Gatsby' app is currently available to download on iPhones, with an android version coming soon.
