Katie Price's son Harvey is best friends with her youngest daughter Bunny.

The 40-year-old television personality has revealed that despite having a 13 year age gap between them, her eldest child Harvey, 16, and her three-year-old daughter Bunny get on like a house on fire and are ''so cute together''.

She said: ''Bunny's like, [so small], and Harvey's 22st, so it's like Tweety Pie and Sylvester. All the other kids are scared of him, whereas she's so not. He could literally just pick her up and throw her but she's fearless. They're so cute together.''

Harvey has been battling with his weight for years, and Katie - who has Harvey from a relationship with Dwight Yorke, and Bunny with her estranged husband Kieran Hayler, with whom she also has four-year-old son Jett - has praised her new boyfriend Kris Boyson with helping to get him into shape.

She added: ''Harvey will die if he doesn't sort his weight out, so Kris trains him, and he's so good with him. To me that's attractive. To see someone make Harvey smile and take their time wanting to help him, that's special.''

The 'Katie Price: My Crazy Life' star also has Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from her previous marriage to singer Peter Andre, and has admitted that whilst they had their ups and down, they did make ''two good looking kids''.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, Katie said: ''Junior is so grown-up. He's so loving, good-looking, charming. That's one good thing - me and Pete did make two good looking kids. You can't take that away. Junior and Princess are stunning.''

Meanwhile, it isn't the first time Katie has spoken about Harvey's health battle, as she previously admitted she was worried he could die from diabetes if he doesn't lose weight.

She said: ''Harvey has had to start training. He weighs over 22 stone now. If you look at all of my kids we all eat the same, we're all the same.

''But he's got medical problems. And if he doesn't sort it out he will die, we've been told, because of his heart. So at the moment we are really trying to sort out his health.''