Katie Price would get paid more than her ex-husband Peter Andre when they did jobs together as a married couple.

Katie and Peter got married in September 2005 after meeting on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' and before they announced they were to divorce in May 2009 they posed for countless magazine photo shoots and a long-running fly-on-the-wall reality TV show called

'When Jordan Met Peter' when it first started - a reference to her glamour modelling alter ego.

Shortly after shooting to fame as a topless Page Three model the busty beauty began to recognise her worth as a celebrity and when it came to organising business with Pete, Katie insisted on having separate contracts because she was a more marketable commodity.

During a chat about gender pay gaps, she revealed: ''I did learn early on in my career to not talk about my fee because it does cause arguments and stuff. I learnt what my worth is and what I should charge; I don't go to the opening of an envelope, I don't say yes to every job. Sometimes when it's a big thing I think, 'Kate don't be stubborn because you might lose it.' But if I lose it then and you think I'm not worth it then go for someone lower than me.

''In the past with husbands, like with Pete if we did an OK! shoot we would have separate contracts, I used to get more than him. I know my worth if I wasn't on the cover than others wouldn't be worth it on their own. Does that make sense? That's what I've always done. But when I was nursing the pay was the same. When you get a higher profile job then the money changes.''

Katie - who is now married to former stripper Kieran Hayler - then said if woman want to be paid more in the workplace then they just need to ''grow a pair of balls''.