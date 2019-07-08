Katie Price has to Google her children's birthdays.

The 41-year-old star was caught up in an awkward moment on her new reality show when she and estranged husband Kieran Hayler go to mediation to figure out how to split access to their children Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny, and whether seeing them for two weeks at at a time would be fair.

In scenes from upcoming show 'My Crazy Life', Kieran argues: ''What about the children's birthdays? They are in the summer holidays so that would mean I'd miss out.''

Katie replies: ''When's their birthday? Let me Google it.''

While Bunny's birthday is August 4, Jett's special day is on August 12.

The former glamour model split from third husband Kieran, 32, for good in May 2018 after deciding she could no longer trust him due to a string of infidelities and last month it was reported she is desperate for them to finalise their separation legally.

The pair's divorce proceedings ground to a halt in 2018 after Kieran refused her request to get the request signed off online.

Both of them have moved on in their romantic lives, with Katie happy with her new beau Kris Boyson, whilst Kieran has moved on with girlfriend Michelle Pentecost.

Kieran recently claimed he has managed to form a friendship with his estranged wife for the sake of their two kids which he hopes will continue going forward.

Discussing co-parenting with Katie, he previously said: ''It's not difficult. There's a sort of friendship there now, believe it or not. I have the kids a lot because she's quite busy. I never lean on her because I'm always there ...

''[It hasn't always been amicable] but it gets to the point where you just have to do what's best for your children. We've been to mediators, which helped a lot, especially when it comes to planning holidays and specific times with the kids. It gives us stability when it's written down and agreed.

''And look, things aren't horrible when we see each other. Considering the animosity in the past, it's been OK. We did Jett's first haircut together, we do all medical stuff and school decisions together. It's all split equally.''