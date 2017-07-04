Katie Price won't have another boob job.

The 38-year-old former glamour model has quashed speculation she is planning to have her assets altered for the ninth time, insisting they are so large now they don't need ''pumping up'' any more.

Asked if the rumours are true, she told Heat magazine: ''No! I'm not pumping them up any more. Look at the size of them!''

Katie - who has kids Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from previous relationships and Jett, three, and two-year-old Bunny with ex-husband Kieran Hayler - previously admitted she doesn't ''regret'' any of the cosmetic procedures she's undergone and sees her scars from surgery and having kids as ''good memories''.

She said: ''I have produced five babies so I can't knock my body - it's a proper machine. There's no body the same - I've got scars, they're good memories. We're all imperfect, all bodies tell a story. I don't regret any of it. Everyone should embrace who they are. At the end of the day you should be loved for who you are.''

And the already busty beauty hasn't ruled out going under the knife again in future for other procedures.

She said: ''I'll be like Sharon Osbourne, Joan Rivers, the lot. The thing you've got to remember is you don't have it done to look younger, because you're never going to look younger - it's to make you look fashionable. But at least I recognise when I've gone too far. Like, I had my lips done and thought, oh my God, but I'm getting it fixed.''