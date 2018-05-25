Katie Price has filmed her split from her husband Kieran Hayler for her reality TV show.

The 40-year-old former glamour model has been on the rocks with the builder since last year when it emerged that he'd been having an affair with their nanny while she was out at work, but recent details of their break up have been kept closely to her chest.

However, all of that is set to change this summer as the brunette beauty has agreed to let the cameras capture the moment she told Kieran - with whom she has children Jett, four, and Bunny, three - it was over for good for her series 'My Crazy Life'.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Katie told Kieran she wanted to have the break-up on camera. He didn't like it at first, but she gave him no choice.

''She brought the camera crew in and told Kieran it was over when in front of a camera crew in their home and that she was adamant she wanted a divorce.

''Kieran has been filming on his own with the kids in the aftermath of the split.''

Katie - who also has children Harvey, 15, with Dwight Yorke, and Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with ex-husband Peter Andre - recently said that she'd been to ''hell and back'' over the past year and she can't wait for the ''shocking truth'' to come out.

She said in an Instagram Live video to her fans: ''I've been to hell and back and nobody knows what I've been through. Wait until you all find out - the next two months are going to be hell. Nobody knows the truth and you'll be shocked when you find out.''

The 'Loose Women' panellist was left heartbroken last August when she discovered that her husband Kieran - whom she married in 2013 - had been sleeping with Nikki Brown.

His infidelity came just a few years after Katie gave him a second chance after she found out that he'd been having an affair with her friends Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas.