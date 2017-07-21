Katie Price would never tell a partner she loves them first as she fears being ''rejected''.

The 39-year-old star - who is married to Kieran Hayler - refuses to utter the three special words first in a relationship as she worries about her partner not saying it back.

She explained: ''The sad thing is, that show ['Love Island'] has been on six weeks and I married Kieran and within five weeks and got pregnant - longer than they've been on the show - but the words 'I love you', I would never ever say it first, ever. I think I'm just scared of the rejection if they didn't say it back.''

Instead, Katie - who shares Bunny, two, and Jett, three, with Kieran, Princess, 10, and Junior, 12, with her ex-husband Peter Andre and Harvey, 15, from her relationship with Dwight Yorke - would prefer to ''goad'' a partner to make them say it first.

Speaking during an appearance on ITV's Loose Women on Friday (21.07.17), she said: ''A lot of people use the phrase I love you as a throwaway comment. You see, to me to say it, believe it or not, I have to mean those words. To a guy, I'd probably say, 'you're really fit' or 'I really fancy you', 'you're handsome'.

''I'd try goad them up to say it before I say it. But to use the word I love you, I'd have to mean it and look them in the eyes and say it. I think a lot of people use it nowadays as a throwaway comment like when you're on the phone, 'love you, see you later'. I'd rather mean it not just as a throwaway comment.''