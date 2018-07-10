Katie Price fears her son Harvey could die from diabetes.

The 40-year-old TV personality has revealed that Harvey's weight has increased to 22 stone, but Katie has praised her new boyfriend Kris Boyson for working out with her 16-year-old son, who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome, which often leads to obesity and type 2 diabetes.

She conceded: ''Harvey has had to start training. He weighs over 22 stone now. If you look at all of my kids we all eat the same, we're all the same.

''But he's got medical problems. And if he doesn't sort it out he will die, we've been told, because of his heart. So at the moment we are really trying to sort out his health.''

Katie - who also has kids Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, four, and Bunny, three - first hired Kris to help her get Harvey's weight under control.

And Katie has admitted that seeing how Kris has supported her son has led her to develop an attraction.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Katie shared: ''That's how I got in touch with Kris because he's a weight loss specialist, not just a personal trainer.

''And obviously somebody who's going to give my son attention like that when nobody's ever given him that ... seeing the smile on his face - course it's attractive.

''He's got the banter. Kieran was a personal trainer before and not once did he try and train Harvey.

''But for me, if you think about all the men that have come into Harvey's life, they are there but then as soon as they go they don't want to know him.

''Kris is helping Harvey and of course I like that. He's just very level headed and I think he's definitely come into my life at the right time.''