Katie Price fears she will have ''some kind of breakdown'' after a string of devastating events.

The 39-year-old star suffered a miscarriage, split from her cheating husband Kieran Hayler and found out her mother has a terminal illness, all within days of each other and now she is worried about her own mental health as she admits it has been ''difficult to cope'' with it all.

She said: ''I feel like I am in shock and I don't know what I am doing, what I am feeling. This isn't a normal situation. To go through so much in such a short time is stressful. It is difficult to cope. I don't know how I am doing it. But I don't want to be a victim. I am a survivor. But I do worry what tomorrow brings. I worry I will wake up and have some kind of breakdown, that it will all become too much.

''I am hurting. I am only human. My friends think I should talk to somebody but I'm just working and being a good mum, doing things that keep me sane, keep me happy. I don't want to sit in a corner and be depressed, to wallow. I am trying to be upbeat and happy. Bad luck comes in threes, doesn't it? Surely that's me done.''

And Katie is devastated that she can no longer turn to Kieran in her hour of need.

She added to The Sun newspaper: ''I told my doctor I was struggling. I felt ashamed but I had to. I needed medication to help me cope with how low I felt. I've gone through so much and I'm still sane but I'm thinking, 'How much more can I take? I'm just one woman. What else is going to be thrown at me?' And the difficult thing now is that I don't know who I can turn to. My husband should be the one comforting me but he's f***ed me over. Aside from my immediate family there are only a few people who I genuinely trust.''