Katie Price told carjackers to kill her in a bid to protect her children.

The 40-year-old former glamour model and her kids Junior, 13, and 10-year-old Princess - who she has with ex-husband Peter Andre - were caught up in a terrifying ordeal in South Africa in April and she admitted she would have done anything to keep the pair safe, even though she was in fear for her own life.

She recalled in an interview with OK! magazine: ''We'd just got out of the car to have a wee - all of us.

''Six guys pulled up with their guns and said: 'We're going to shoot and kill you.'

''I said [to the hijackers]: 'You've got to kill me, you're not getting to my kids.'

''I thought I was going to die.''

The armed men stole stole gems, money, laptops and camera gear after forcing their way into a vehicle and Katie - who also has Harvey, 16, with ex-boyfriend Dwight Yorke, and four-year-old Jett and Bunny, three, with estranged husband Kieran Hayler - was previously said to have told pals she felt ''lucky'' to have got away unscathed.

She reportedly said afterwards: ''We are lucky to be alive, it could have been much worse.''

Insiders previously told how the whole party were left ''terrified'' when they were targeted by the robbers because they initially had no idea what the men wanted from them.

A source said at the time: ''The robbers seemed to be off their heads. They were screaming threats and ordering all the passengers not to move.

''Everyone in the car was terrified, because they had no idea if they were just being robbed for money, if the gang might try to kidnap them - or worse.

''One brave member of the team tried to stop them, but was hit in the face.''