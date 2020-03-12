Katie Price has disabled her Instagram account.

The 41-year-old television personality recently hinted she needed to ''take a break'' from social media, and on Thursday (12.03.20) she made the decision to disable her account on Instagram, meaning it no longer exists on the platform.

Katie's account - which had over 2 million followers - now displays a ''content unavailable'' message for users who try to visit it.

A source told MailOnline: ''Katie's Instagram with a following of over 2M has today been disabled. Following on from her last emotional post Katie has made the move to disable her account. Katie will be returning to social media but not until she is ready to do so.''

The 'My Crazy Life' star - who is mother to Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Jett, six, and Bunny, five - has not deleted her Twitter account as of the time of writing, but has not posted on the platform since January.

Katie had spoken about taking a break from social media in the wake of Caroline Flack's death, after the former 'Love Island' host tragically took her own life in February.

In a message on her Instagram Story at the time, Katie wrote: ''I've decided to take a break from this horrible media world.

''I'm absolutely heart broken.. I'm having a dramatic change in my life for the better. I don't want to have to read or see anything in the press about me, my family & friends or my exes. 'This has all got to stop! I'll be back when I'm ready.

''This has all got to stop!

''I'll be back when I'm ready (sic)''

Disabling an Instagram account does not delete the profile from the platform, but hides an account and their photos, comments, and likes until the owner decides to reactivate it by logging back in.