Katie Price ''craves normality'' so much that she sometimes wishes she could work at a supermarket.

The 39-year-old star would love to ''play shops'' behind the till at Asda as she insists she is a ''normal'' person with an extraordinary job.

She said: ''Sometimes I think I would love to be behind the till in Asda and just play shops. I want to hear the beep noises and be on the checkout. I crave normality and things like that. When people meet me they realise that I am normal but then they know what my job is and it is strange for them to put the two together because we're completely different.''

Katie has had a tough few months after she suffered a miscarriage, kicked out her cheating husband Kieran Hayler, found out her mother has a terminal illness and her eldest son Harvey was threatened but despite what an awful time she has had of it, she wants to channel the negativity into doing positive things such as getting fit.

She added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''This year has been so stressful. I feel like I couldn't run anywhere. If you just think the past two months I had a miscarriage, got told Kieran was cheating that my mum is dying and the threats about Harvey - it's like how much can one person take? I could either go down the route of depression but I have decided I am going to get fit and find something to occupy me to make me feel good.''

It comes after Katie revealed she is looking for an American surrogate to have her next baby.

She shared: ''I am going to get a surrogate - I'm looking for a surrogate at the moment in America because I want another baby but I don't want to carry one at the moment.''