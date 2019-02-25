Katie Price was been convicted of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

The 40-year-old star - who was found in the back of a pink Range Rover covered in vomit in the early hours of 10 October - had claimed a ''mystery man'' was behind the wheel of the £75,000 car when it hit a bush and another car vehicle last year.

As reported by The Sun Online, Price - who will be sentenced later this afternoon - faces either a discretionary driving disqualification or a mandatory 10 penalty points, while she could also get either a three month prison sentence of a £2,500 fine.

Speaking at Bexley Magistrates' Court on Monday (25.02.19), the former glamour model - who was cleared of drink-driving - said her relationship with Kris Boyson wasn't in a good place after the crash.

She said: ''He hasn't even come to support me, he is not helping me at all.''

Both Price and Boyson had said a ''mystery man'' - allegedly a friend of his - had been driving the car at the time of the accident, but she said her boyfriend has refused to name them.

Prosecutor Sonya Saul told the court: ''The Crown says that Katie Price was clearly in charge of the car while drunk and also had been driving the car before it was stopped while over the limit.''

It was alleged that Katie had 69 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in her system, almost double the legal UK limit of 35 micrograms.

Police Constables Benjamin Jones and Balvinder Mann had been on the scene, and PC Jones told the court he believed the star was drunk at the time.

He said: ''Her eyes were blood shot and her speech was a bit slurred. Although she was sitting, it was in a slumped position. I could smell alcohol. In my opinion she was drunk.''

District Judge Nigel Dean had granted Katie bail until her appearance today.