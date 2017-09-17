Katie Price is considering having another boob job.

The 39-year-old star is planning to reduce the size of her breasts in what would be her ninth procedure but insists she is not ''addicted'' to surgery.

Speaking about her ample assets, she told The Sun newspaper: ''They are so big at the moment, I might go smaller. I should just leave them alone really. When you first have a boob job, I looked down and they didn't even look big.

''They always say be sensible but you get used to them being that big and then they shrink. If people want to say I'm addicted they can say it but I'm not.''

It comes after Katie insisted she wouldn't be having another boob job.

Asked if the rumours are true, she said: ''No! I'm not pumping them up any more. Look at the size of them! ...

''I have produced five babies so I can't knock my body - it's a proper machine. There's no body the same - I've got scars, they're good memories. We're all imperfect, all bodies tell a story. I don't regret any of it. Everyone should embrace who they are. At the end of the day you should be loved for who you are.''

Back in 2016, Katie took to social media to reveal she finally feels like she has ''amazing breasts at last''.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Wooo hooo finally I'm healed happy and have a amazing boobs at last thank you to Dr Plovier at Be Clinic Brussels your the best. (sic)''