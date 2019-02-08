Katie Price has confirmed her son Harvey is going to start attending a residential school.

The 40-year-old former glamour model has revealed her 16-year-old boy - who is partially blind, autistic and suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome - will start going to the facility shortly because she is struggling to get him to go to school and she also needs to consider the needs of her other children, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five and Bunny, four, because they are ''scared'' of their half-sibling, who ''smashed eight iPads'' recently.

Katie admitted she is feeling ''nervous'' about sending her son away to board, but explained that it will only be weekdays and she will be able to go and have dinner with him and get him ready for bed.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star says Harvey is her ''absolute life'' - but not having the help of carers or any respite for the past 16 years has been challenging.

Appearing on 'This Morning' on Friday (08.02.19), Katie said: ''He hasn't gone to school because he kicked off.

''But it's so hard now.

''Even at nighttime, he's like a nightmare newborn.

''I can't get any sleep.

''He comes in and goes in the kitchen and bangs about and he goes in the kids' room and be like, 'Boo!' and wake them up.

''They are scared.

''I love him so much. He's my absolute life, but it's just hard work now.''

Katie's determined to make sure her son gets a proper education and says it hasn't been an easy decision to make.

She said: ''He needs to go to school now. At his school they do boarding there

''It has taken me ages to be convinced it's the best place.

''Cos if he kicks off at school, he's already at school.

''The thing is, I have never done respite, because I would never want Harvey to think that I am palming him off.

''But it's come to the point where I actually have no choice.

''He's putting on weight.''

On how it will benefit him, she added: ''At least when he's at school, he can do Monday to Friday after school club, I can still go up there and tuck him into bed and have dinner with him.

''[It's] only Monday to Friday. Every weekend and holidays I will have him.

''It's only while he's at school.

''He needs his education, he hasn't been for two weeks.''

Meanwhile, the 'Loose Women' star recently revealed she is planning to adopt a child from Nigeria, and admitted one of the reasons she's keen to add to her brood is to fill the void when her other kids leave home.

She said: ''I just want to give a child a home. It's easy to adopt a child abroad, but it's not easy to get them in the country.

''In my head, when Junior gets older, he'll leave home. In my head, it's like a conveyor belt. I've got 11 bedrooms to fill.''