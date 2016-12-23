Katie Price has claimed she has had £100,000 worth of jewellery stolen.

The 38-year-old glamour model has reportedly threatened to take legal action against Glasgow's Lorne Hotel after a large amount of diamonds mysteriously went missing during her stay earlier this month.

According to The Sun newspaper, the buxom blonde told a close friend: ''The hotel's tale of events is complete rubbish. The truth is we are going legal with them as over £100,000 worth of my diamonds were stolen from that hotel.''

The establishment has admitted it has been investigating the case since Katie alerted them of her missing possessions, and the housekeeping have ''thoroughly'' checked the room she was staying in.

The hotel's General Manager, Thom Murphy, told the Mail Online: ''Miss Price had called the hotel on the morning of Sunday 11th December claiming to have left jewellery to the value of 100k in her bedroom.

''Our reception team took her contact details and the team investigated this for her straight away.

''Our housekeeping team and duty manager checked the room thoroughly but found no left belongings.

''The hotel's deputy GM was on duty and called the number she gave three time with no answer, therefore we confirmed to her my email that nothing was found.''

Although the hotel have been in contact with the 'Loose Women' panellist, the hotel have admitted Katie has failed to return their messages to discuss the matter further.

The representative continued: ''We have heard nothing from her since. Miss Price is of course welcome to contact me to discuss the matter further.''

The news comes after reports Katie - who has children Harvey, 14, Junior, 11, Princess, nine, Jett, three, and Bunny, two - was removed from the Lorne hotel after a sudden outburst of bad behaviour following an appearance at Glaswegian club Bar Budda.

A source said: ''A few hours after she had done a personal appearance ... Katie woke the owner of Bar Budda up telling him she needed somewhere to stay because she had been thrown out of the hotel they booked for her.

''She ended up sleeping for a few hours in a room at the owner's house. The whole thing was a complete nightmare and they'll think twice before asking her back.''

And the hotel has admitted it is ''extremely rare'' for them to ask a guest to cut short their stay and leave the premises.

In a statement, the hotel management said: ''It is extremely rare for us to take the kind of action which results in a guest being ejected. The guest became extremely abusive towards the staff member and so the duty manager agreed to escort them to the room.

''Once the guest was granted access to the room, they continued to shout abuse and to make matters worse, threw plates at the duty manager, breaking these against the wall.

''The police were called. After the police spoke with the guest for almost an hour, the guest was invited to leave the premises.

''The hotel chose not to press any charges and simply wanted a quick resolution to the issue for the safety of our guests and our staff.''