Katie Price has confessed to spending the night with Simon Cowell.

The former glamour model says the music mogul invited her back to his Holland Park mansion in London after an awards show in 2003, when she was single, and they kissed in bed but did not have sex.

She told The Sun on Sunday: ''We were both at the Comedy Awards and I was single at the time. I'd had a lot to drink and he invited me back to his place.

''I got undressed and we got into bed together. His bedclothes were all white.

''He had a really hairy chest and I got this real sense of being with a man for the first time.

''He was the oldest person I had been in bed with. I stayed the night with him and he got me a car home in the morning. We had fun but we did not have sex.''

Katie insisted that the pair didn't have sex because she doesn't believe in one night stands and she doesn't think Simon wanted a relationship with her.

Mother-of-five Katie, 38, is now married to her third husband Kieran Hayler, while Simon, 57, has son Eric, two, with partner Lauren Silverman, who he started dating in 2013.

And Simon previously admitted he was completely clueless when Eric was born in 2014 but he soon adjusted to fatherhood.

He said: I genuinely didn't know what it was going to be like to be a dad.

''The first seven or eight months dealing with a baby, you just don't know what to do. And then suddenly one day everything changes. It's the most incredible thing.''