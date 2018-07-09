Katie Price has claimed that her estranged husband never took his sex addiction therapy seriously and only went to a handful of sessions.

The 40-year-old star split from Kieran - the father of her youngest children, Jett, four, and three-year-old Bunny - earlier this year after four years of marriage after she discovered he was having a relationship with a 19-year-old shop worker, the latest in a long line of infidelities.

After Katie exposed Kieran's first affairs, including an illicit romance with her close friend Jane Pountney, the hunk sought professional help for sex addiction and revealed he was having therapy sessions to deal with his problem.

Katie has now accused Kieran of never taking it seriously, suggesting he went to very few sessions to deal with his obsession with sex.

Spilling that Kieran will be seen dealing with his sex addiction in the new series of her reality TV show 'Katie Price: My Crazy Life', she said: ''You'll see sex therapists and other chats. I can't believe someone can be so clever. He lies all the time. You can't be diagnosed as having sex addiction just because one therapist filled out some forms and said he had one. He goes on about how he goes to therapy but he went about four times, if that! He said he was going to therapy in Brighton but probably sh***ed the 19 year old on the way back. He even said when I asked him, 'When you went in that room and knew you were going to do it, did you not think, this is wrong?' But he says no. He's got two sides. He's so lovely and convincing, which is dangerous. He got me to a place where he manipulated me into a hole.''

Watching back the scenes from the series, Katie - who is supporting her mother Amy as she has treatment for incurable lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) - could see that in the final months of her marriage to Kieran that she was being mentally tortured.

But the former glamour model is in a much happier place now, thanks to her new relationship with personal trainer Kris Boyson.

Speaking to the new issue of OK! magazine, Katie - who has three more kids, Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from two previous relationships - said: ''I think I've definitely had mental abuse throughout it. The Kieran bit you'll see, he's very clever and manipulating ... But Kris has been good for me. He doesn't drink and he's a life coach as well. He came into my life at the right time.''