Katie Price has cancelled an appearance in Manchester tonight (14.10.17) because of an ''urgent family matter'' involving one of her children.

The 39-year-old former glamour model - who has children Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, Princess, 10, Jett, four and three-year-old Bunny - took to Twitter to apologise to fans and explain that the matter was so serious, the police are involved.

She wrote: ''Unfortunately I have been left with no choice than to postpone my show in Manchester this evening due to an urgent family matter involving the police and one of my children.

''For all fan's and for everyone that had bought tickets to tonight's show I am sorry to let you down at last minute.

''This is something out of my control.

''Please contact the box office for more information.''

Katie did not give any other details on the matter.

It has been a tough few months for Katie after she split from her sex addict husband Kieran Hayler in August.

The former glamour model married the 30 year old in January 2013 and since then their relationship has been rocked by repeated infidelities with Kieran admitting to several affairs.

The mum-of-five was left heartbroken in August after she discovered Kieran had been bedding their children's nanny for a number of months, despite previously having treatment for his sex addiction.