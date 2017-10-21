Katie Price has cancelled her upcoming show in London, just one week after she pulled out of a scheduled appearance in Manchester.

The 39-year-old star was due to appear in Wimbledon, Greater London, on Saturday (21.10.17), but on the morning of the scheduled performance she took to Twitter to let her fans know the show would not be going ahead, due to ''unforeseen circumstances''.

She wrote: ''Due to sudden unforeseen circumstances unfortunately the show for tonight in Wimbledon is cancelled. To my fans I am sorry I won't be there (sic)''

The news comes just one week after she was forced to pull out of her show in Manchester, citing an ''urgent family matter involving the police and one of her children'' as the reason for her cancellation.

It then later transpired that her son Harvey, 15, was involved in a ''blackmail plot'', where an anonymous email was sent to her management company, threatening to ''smash Harvey's face in'' unless she paid out £50,000 and delivered an Armani dress to an East London property.

She said: ''I'm terrified. This is clearly a blackmail threat, and I need to be at home with my family.''

Whilst a source added: ''This is all the more horrifying for Katie because she has experienced threats against her children before. On three separate occasions she has had to get the police involved.

''The thought of anyone harming the kids sickens her to the core, and until the police have caught the perpetrator, she feels she just can't leave them.

''Katie is really shaken by this and is hoping against hope that the police catch this person as soon as possible. She knows they will be living in fear until they do.''

Sussex Police have confirmed they are investigating and urged Katie's family to stay together at all times.

As of the time of writing, it is unknown if Katie - who also has Junior, 12, Princess, 10, Jett, four and three-year-old Bunny - cancelled her Wimbledon show as a result of the blackmail scandal.