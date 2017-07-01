Katie Price ''couldn't live without'' Kieran Hayler.

Although the pair hit a rocky patch in their marriage in 2013 when Kieran, 30, cheated on Katie with her best friends Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas, she insists that they are happier together than ever.

Katie, 39, told the Sunday Mirror: ''We are a proper team. I couldn't live without him. I know he couldn't live without me.

''We don't think about what happened before.

''The first year was wobbly, obviously. But it's been nearly five years. We have two children now - and it's getting better and better.''

And she insists that Kieran trusts her completely and never gets jealous of other men.

Katie said: ''He doesn't get jealous, we have trust between us. I'm not an act. When I go out I dress up, but I'm not like that at home. We haven't had anything tough happen this year. I've nothing to hide.''

Katie previously revealed sex addict Kieran used to have sex with her friend downstairs while she was upstairs with her children.

She said: ''I was upstairs bathing the kids, he'd go down to my friend and say, 'Right, she's in the bath with the kids, she'll be half an hour,' because that was adrenaline for him. In my house.

''Or on the way home from work he'd say, 'I'm five minutes away.' He'd meet her in the car park and do it, but come in normal.''

Kieran said: ''I think it was a cry for help and being caught was my way out. It took Katie to save me.

''She's my guardian angel and the only person I am grateful for the rest of my life.''