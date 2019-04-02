Katie Price has described Peter Andre as her ''worst husband''.

The 40-year-old reality star - who has been married three times - has delivered the put down to her first spouse, whom she met when they were both contestants on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' in 2004 and was married to from June 2005 until September 2009.

Katie was being interviewed along with her mother Amy on 'Good Morning Britain' when Piers Morgan asked which one of the former glamour model's many partners Amy has liked the most.

Piers asked: ''Has there been one that you've preferred of all of them?''

Claiming that her current lover Kris Boyson is Amy's favourite, Katie answered: ''You like Kris out of everyone, don't you.''

Amy then responded: ''I think Kris is nice. He's quite good, quite a strong character I think.''

Katie then jokingly asked Amy: ''Who's your worst one mum?''

Amy replied: ''I'm not going there, I'm not allowed to say.''

After the busty beauty interjected to ''clear up something'' - referring to Pete's previous appearance on the chat show in which he said he could not discuss their children Princess, 11, and Junior, 13 due to a ''legal issue'' - stating: ''There's no legal case on anything by the way, just thought I'd clear that up''.

Piers then asked Katie ''Who was the worst one for you?''

To which she quickly said: ''Pete.''

After splitting from Pete, Katie married cage fighter Alex Reid in February 2010 but they separated in bitter circumstances in January 2011.

She then went on to tie the knot with Kieran Hayler in January 2013 but their relationship ended last year due to his extra-marital affairs.