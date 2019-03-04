Katie Price has slammed her ex Peter Andre as a ''hypocrite''.

The 40-year-old reality star has dubbed her former spouse as ''incredibly selfish'' for not letting her film with their children, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she fumed: ''I'll tell you about husband number one. So I'm doing my reality show at the moment and I'm actually really cheesed off with Pete, I'm not asking you to comment because you can't be biased. So people are going to be watching my show wondering 'Where is Junior and Princess?' He won't allow me to film with them, he won't allow me to do photo shoots with them and he's been such a hypocrite. But unfortunately at this stage you need both parents' permission, so I just want to but it out there that he's incredibly selfish and the kids miss out on it. I don't know why he's doing it.''

Katie's comments are in stark contrast to the ones she made earlier this year when she said she doesn't ''blame'' her ex-husband Peter for taking their children to live with him whilst she was ''self-medicating'' with drugs.

She said: ''The kids are all back to normal. I don't blame Pete for doing what he did in the beginning. My ex Kieran told him I was self-medicating, or whatever, and he acted like a dad does, but there's more dramas there that I'm not going to go in to. But it's all back to normal now, half and half. And it has been like that for ages now.''

Katie is also a mother to Harvey, 16 - who she has with Dwight Yorke - and Jett, five and Bunny, four, who she shares with Kieran Hayler.