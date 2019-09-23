Katie Price bought a pink mobility scooter to get around her driving ban.

The 41-year-old former glamour model was handed a three-month ban earlier this year after she was convicted of being drunk in charge of her pink Range Rover but rather than sulk about her lack of transport she invested in a different set of wheels

Discussing her unusual purchase on her own YouTube channel, she said: ''The reason I bought this was because when I was banned from driving, I thought there's no way there stopping me going on the road. So I got one of these, got it done pink and put a bigger engine in it.''

However, the mobility scooter is currently collecting dust because it is out of action with a puncture which Katie caused by riding it off-road.

She explained: ''Unfortunately I went off-roading and got a flat tyre so it actually doesn't work now. It just collects cobwebs.''

Katie's unveiling of her scooter comes after she revealed that she is getting rid of all of her pink vehicles, which include a Range Rover and Fiat Ducato horsebox, because they always seem to attract attention and ''get her in trouble''.

Katie received her ban in relation to an incident in which she was found in the back of her pink Range Rover covered in vomit in the early hours of October 10.

She was cleared of drink-driving as somebody else had been driving the £75,000 vehicle when it hit a bush and another car last year.