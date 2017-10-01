Katie Price has hinted that Chris Hughes has blocked her after their feud over ''flirty'' text messages.

The former 'Love Island' contestant - who is in a relationship with his co-star Olivia Attwood - recently claimed the former glamour model had been sending him flirty messages after admitting she found him attractive during his time on the ITV2 reality show, but after she denied sending such texts, he shared screenshots of their one-sided correspondence on social media.

Now, Katie has taken to social media herself to hint that she made have been blocked by the hunk, but is confident the ''truth'' will come out eventually.

She wrote: ''You think you're having fun & games then block me but just remember the truth always comes out...I'm sitting back & [laughing] #screenshots #replies. (sic)''

The 39-year-old beauty previously used the social media platform to claim ''no flirty texts were sent'' to Chris, which prompted him to post screenshots of her WhatsApp messages.

In the messages, Katie urged Chris to ''be careful'' of people who are interested in exploiting him, and even told him to let her know if he would rather she didn't contact him.

She wrote: ''Hey Chris I got your number from a mutual friend I loved meeting you the other day and would love to go shooting if offer still there ! I don't think your getting my messages are you? I think they are getting deleted I'm not here to cause trouble at all ! Yes you know I like you ! And here for any advice too ! You will just get people wanting to make money out of you so just try be careful ! Hope to hear from you and if you don't want me to tex or be in Touch I'd rather you tell me xxx (sic)''

After Chris failed to respond to her message, Katie sent a further message some time later, insisting she's ''not after'' him.

The message read: ''Hey don't worry I'm not after you it was a faze lol but you on a club PA ? I am too and it's sooo late where you? I'm in Darlington (sic)''