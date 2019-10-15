Katie Price has blasted the police after she was banned from driving for two years.

The 41-year-old former glamour model was slapped with six penalty points, a hefty fine and the 24-month ban at Bexley Magistrates Court in Bexleyheath last week, after she refused to tell police who was behind the wheel of her bright pink Range Rover, worth £130,000, when it crashed in October last year.

In a video posted to her YouTube account, Katie ranted: ''I've been banned now four times from driving, but it's actually not me driving but paperwork.

''I was in court and the lawyers said to the court that I would not be there as I'd be out the country. We proved we'd be out the country, but the judge wasn't interested in adjourning it.

''I need to drive and I am going to appeal. I live in the middle of nowhere, I have a son with disabilities that might need to be rushed to hospital at certain times.

''My mum is terminally ill and I need to visit my mum. If they're banning me for two years how do I know my mum is going to be here in two years' time? I need to be able to get to my mum.

''It's obscene that the courts won't listen just because they banned me before three times, which was also unfair.''

Katie went on to claim that she hadn't received all her court correspondence, explaining: ''My post gets moved here, there and everywhere, so at the moment I don't get all my posts, but I am going to appeal my driving ban.

''Some people write to me but I don't even get it on time. It's got my name and my postcode - but the wrong house.''

Katie also alleged that she was often pulled over by police, simply because they recognised her bright pink car.

She fumed: ''It's obscene, being banned for two years. Two years is a long time and I don't deserve it, it's a load of b*****ks. Everyone says my pink Range Rover is gone but I still have it, I just don't drive it.

''Well, I can't now because people like the police do pull me over and I'm like 'what have I done', and their attitude is 'what's with the attitude' and I'm like 'why have you pulled me over?'

''They just want to be nosey, they know it's me, who else has a pink car in the area?''

The reality TV star's lawyer had asked the court to adjourn the case as she was out of the country, but District Judge Robert Hunter refused the request.

He said: ''This hearing has already been adjourned once. This date was agreed by both sides. I am not inclined to further adjourn this matter.''

Katie - who already had six points on her licence before the crash last year - was ordered to pay a £440 fine, a £44 surcharge and £100 in costs.

This isn't the first time Katie has been banned from the roads as she has found herself in similar situations on numerous occasions in the past.

Back in February, she was banned from driving after she was found in control of her vehicle while being nearly twice the alcohol limit.

She was also banned in January last year after she admitted to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

In February 2018 she was barred for six months for doing 60mph on a 50mph road.