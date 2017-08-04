Katie Price branded her husband a ''d**k'' after he slammed her new song.

The 39-year-old reality TV star was livid when her spouse Kieran Hayler called one of her tracks ''basic'' and she can be seen lashing out at him in a clip for her reality TV show 'My Crazy Life'.

After listening to the unnamed song, Kieran said: ''I don't need to listen to it again. It's just very bare and basic isn't it?''

Katie hit back, saying: ''You a**ehole. That's an a**ehole-ish thing to say!''

She then asked her daughter Princess if she wanted to hear the tune, saying: ''Oh, someone who will want to hear it! My little buddy, Princess.

''Do you want to hear my song? At least you'll be honest won't you?''

And when Kieran, 30, quipped: ''Don't be too honest!'', Katie fumed: ''Why are you being a d**k?''

When Princess, 10, merely said ''Wow'' after hearing the song, Katie was not happy and moaned: ''You don't have to be on his level and put me down!''

Kieran replied: ''Oh my god, I'm not putting you down!'', before Princess said: ''I'm not on his level and I'm not on your level, I'm on my level.''

Meanwhile, Katie - who has children Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess from past relationships and Jett, three, and two-year-old Bunny with Kieran - recently insisted she wants more children.

She said: ''Harvey's 15, Junior and Princess are hitting their teenage years soon. I've got these two little sprogs that will keep me on my toes.

''And then I'll have more sprogs until the doctor says you can't have any more. And then I'll find a surrogate and then I'll adopt.''

'My Crazy Life' airs at 10pm on Mondays on Quest Red.