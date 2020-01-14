Katie Price is reportedly begging Kieran Hayler to spend their seventh wedding anniversary together.

The former couple - who split up two years ago after five years together - aren't yet divorced, and it's said the 41-year-old reality star has asked her estranged husband to be with her on Thursday (16.01.20) for her reality show.

An insider told The Sun Online: ''Katie has told Kieran they should spend the day with the kids on 16 January, but he's not sure.

''Everyone thinks it's weird for them to celebrate a wedding anniversary - yes, it'll make good TV, but while they technically are married, they've both moved on! Things are very much over between them.''

Katie and Kieran - who together have son Jett, six, and five-year-old daughter Bunny - are no longer an item, and it's said she wants to film their meeting for her Quest Red programme 'My Crazy Life'.

Since their breakup, he has moved on with new girlfriend Michelle Pentecost, and last summer Katie was banned from contacting her for five years.

The former glamour model - who was also fined £415 - pleaded guilty to using abusive and threatening behaviour towards Kieran's new flame outside a primary school in Shipley, West Sussex, in September.

Katie had been accused of shouting a ''tirade of abuse'' at her estranged husband Kieran's new partner in the school playground with the intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress Michelle.

Prosecutor Paul Edwards told the court that during the row, Katie swore multiple times at both Michelle and her friend Andrea Quigley.

Katie's solicitor Paul Macauley stated that the outburst was his client's recent discovery that Michelle had started dating her former partner Kieran.

Upon leaving the court, Katie took time to speak to the assembled media and said: ''I did swear but the rest is just exaggerated nonsense. It was a one-off incident.''

When asked if she was sorry, she replied: ''No I'm not, because I didn't do anything that bad.''