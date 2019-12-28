Katie Price has begged Dwight Yorke to see his estranged son Harvey.

The 41-year-old former glamour model is desperate for the 48-year-old footballer to build a relationship with her 17-year-old son because he doesn't ''deserve'' to be ignored.

Katie took to her Instagram account on Friday (27.12.19) to share a video in which she asked who Harvey wanted to speak to on Instagram.

He replied: ''Daddy Dwight. I love you Daddy Dwight, you look beautiful.''

She captioned the video: ''Anyone who knows @officialdwightyorke19 please get him to contact his son Harvey doesn't deserve this, he see's his other son Tiger so I don't understand! He does charity work for different kids charity yet doesn't see or support his own son . I don't get it ! (sic)''

Katie then put out another plea on her social networking site as she told the sportsman that it's ''never too late'' to spend time with him.

She said: ''@officialdwightyorke19 please see your son get in contact have a heart as Harvey doesn't deserve the fact you see your other son and not him !

''Your always welcome and never too late ! Why can't harvey meet his brother? (sic)''

Meanwhile, Katie co-parents her brood - including Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with Peter Andre, and Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with Kieran Hayler - with their respective fathers, and hated having to spend Christmas without her children this year.

But the beauty only had to spend one day without her brood, as Junior and Princess returned home on Boxing Day (26.12.19) to spend time with Katie, as well as her mother Amy Price, who has been battling lung cancer.

Alongside a picture of herself with Junior and Princess, Katie wrote on Instagram: ''Boxing Day is all about chilling with the family. Anybody who co-parents, knows how hard it is when it's not your turn to have them on Christmas Day, but we've more than made up for it today! (sic)''