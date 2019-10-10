Katie Price has been banned from driving for two years.

The 41-year-old former glamour model was slapped with six penalty points, a hefty fine and the 24-month ban at Bexley Magistrates Court in Bexleyheath on Thursday (10.10.19) after she refused to tell police who was behind the wheel of her bright pink Range Rover, worth £130,000, when it crashed in October last year.

The reality TV star's lawyer had asked the court to adjourn the case today as she was out of the country, but District Judge Robert Hunter refused the request.

He said: ''This hearing has already been adjourned once. This date was agreed by both sides. I am not inclined to further adjourn this matter.''

Katie - who already had six points on her licence before the crash last year - was ordered to pay a £440 fine, a £44 surcharge and £100 in costs.

The 'My Crazy Life' star claimed back at the hearing in August that she was trying to get ''back on her feet'' following a turbulent few months with her mental health.

In a statement read in her absence by District Judge Robert Hunter, she said: ''Back in October my mental health was seriously affected. I sought help from a rehab centre for PTSD. During this time I wasn't in control of my work, property or mail or in general. I am now in a clearer mindset and tackling my issues and getting back on my feet. I wasn't driving at the time. I plead guilty.''

This isn't the first time Katie has been banned from the roads as she has found herself in similar situations on numerous occasions in the past.

Back in February, she was banned from driving after she was found in control of her vehicle while being nearly twice the alcohol limit.

She was also banned in January last year after she admitted to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

In February 2018 she was barred for six months for doing 60mph on a 50mph road.