Katie Price is back in the studio to ''relaunch'' her music career.

The 41-year-old TV star - who was, in 2015, the runner-up in the search for the UK's entry for the 'Eurovision Song Contest' - has taken to Instagram to post a cryptic picture of a microphone and recording studio as she bids to revive her pop career.

An insider has now told The Sun Online that Katie has got the urge to sing again and has been recording new tracks.

The source said: ''Katie has wanted to get back into the studio for a while and she finally ready to relaunch her music career.

''She's loved being back in the studio and has already started recording new songs - it could lead to a new album!''

Katie has always harboured ambitions to be a pop star and following her attempt to become the UK's representative for the 'Eurovision Song Contest' the next year, in 2006, she released a duets album 'A Whole New World' with her then-husband Peter Andre and the record sold more than 180,000 units, peaking at number 20 in the UK Charts.

The record also spawned a single of the same name which reached number 12 in the UK Singles Chart.

Katie released more music in 2010 with single 'Free to Love Again', but it only got to number 60 in the UK Singles Chart.